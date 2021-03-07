Charles “Chuck” Preston Pearson
July 2nd 1966 – February 20th – 2021
Charles “Chuck” Preston Pearson, age 54, lived in Tyner Kentucky. He passed away surrounded by family around 1 PM at Saint Joseph London Hospital, Saturday February 20th, 2021.
Charles Chuck Pearson was born July 2nd, 1966 in Berea. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the Navy for 4 years. He met his wife Vicki (Parrett) Pearson at the age of 23, married her August 4th, 1990 and they had twins, a boy and girl, June 29th 1994. He spent his life working in the medical field at various places such as Jackson County EMS, Laurel County EMS, Pattie A Clay Hospital and, most recently, Saint Joseph London. He was well known as an Artist by most and was a big part of the community in the medical field as well as a story-teller. He was proud of the fact that it was he who designed the current logo for The Jackson County Sun.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki Pearson, 2 children; Haley Pearson and Matthew (Courtney) Pearson, Mother-in-law, Barbara (Hisel) Parrett; his parents, Sudie (Dave) Isaacs, GP (Barbara) Pearson; his brother, Roger (Patricia) Pearson; his sister, Rachel Pearson; his niece, Rebekah Pearson Garcia and his nephews, Joseph, Joshua and Noah.
He was preceded in death by his Father-in law Isaac Parrett Jr.
Charles “Chuck” Pearson’s visitation will be Friday February 26th at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee at 12:00 p.m. Funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Monroe Pearson officiating. He will be laid to rest at the Parrett Cemetery on Adkinstown Road, McKee, Kentucky.
Pallbearers: Matthew Pearson, Haley Pearson, Roger Pearson, Jim Parrett, Jim Cooper and Clifford England
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.