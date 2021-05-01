Charles Edward Bowman was born June 26, 1956 in Madison County and departed this life Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at his residence, in Versailles, being 64 years of age. He was the son of Dorothy Owens of Versailles and of the late Charles Jacob Bowman.
Charles is survived by five children, Charles (Misty) Bowman and Mark (Allie) Bowman of Versailles, Jason (Autumn) Bowman, Karen Clemmons and Joshua Croucher of McKee. He is also survived by the following siblings, Jeff Owens of Versailles, Carolyn Short of Shelbyville, Sharon Smith of Lawrenceburg, Willis Bowman, Simon Bowman and Lisa Ross all of Booneville. Charles was blessed with eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
In addition to his father, Charles was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Bowman; by three siblings Mark Owens, Michael Thomas Bowman and Bessie Jane Bowman and by his step father, Sewell Owens.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Friday, April 23, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Gerald Maupin officiating. Burial to follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers were Justin Taylor, Michael Bowman, Alan Short and Willis Bowman. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
