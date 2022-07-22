Charles Edward Brewer was born April 21, 1943, in Jackson County and departed this life Saturday, July 9, 2022, at his residence in Sharpsburg, at the age of 79. He was the son of the late Clarence & Minta (Hall) Brewer.
Charles is survived by his loving wife, Carol (Lakes) Brewer of Sharpsburg and by the following children, Paul (Robin) Brewer of Moscow, Ohio, Renee (Daniel) Wheatley and Stephanie (Patrick) Annis of Illinois, Elizabeth Nicole Brewer of Morehead, Bobbie (Timothy) Ashley, Doug Lakes and David Hubbard all of Sharpsburg. He was blessed with ten grandchildren, Dalton Gage Mitchell, Dwayne Curtis, John David Hubbard, Jessie Groves, Andrew Brewer, Meghan Brewer, Trent Annis, Drew Annis, Brittany Leonard and Trisha Stills and by four great grandchildren, Roman Brewer, Maggie Leonard, Luca Hubbard and Aidan Hubbard.
In addition to his parents, Charles was also preceded in death by a daughter, Billie Drennen; sister, Wanda Mills and by two brothers, Dennis Brewer and Bill Brewer.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Linville Spangler officiating. Burial to follow in the Lakes Family Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
