Charles Franklin Neeley, better known as Frank was born March 14, 1944 in Jackson County and departed this life Monday, September 7, 2020, being 76 years of age. He was the son of the late Jim & Hazel (Adkins) Neeley.
Frank is survived by two sons, Patrick (Laura) Neeley of McKee and William (Jamie) Neeley of Laurel County. Also by a brother, Herb Neeley of Indiana and sister Mildred Estes of Clay City. Frank was blessed with a grandson, Billy Neeley of McKee.
In addition to his parents, Frank was also preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Ann (Smith) Neeley; by a sister, Dolly Adkins and by two brothers, Bill Neeley and John Neeley.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. John Harris and Bro. Shane Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow in the Neeley Family Cemetery. Pallbearers: William Neeley, Billy Neeley, D.J. Evans, Jacob Coffey, Daniel Hatton, Noah Gabbard, Austin Gabbard and Matthew Allen. Honorary pallbearers: Lilly Neeley, Amy Neeley, Laura Beth Coffey and Emily Hatton. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
