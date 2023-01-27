Charles Keith Smith was born July 8, 1950 in Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington at the age of 72. He was the son of the late Walter & Lucy Smith.
Keith is survived by three siblings, Phillip Smith of Arizona, Bill C. Smith of McKee and Joyce A. Smith Crowf of London.
In addition to his parents, Keith was also preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Leon Smith and by two sisters, Myrtle Sams and Birtie Sams.
A memorial service may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.