Charles Lewis Gray, better known as Lewis to family and friends, was born April 23, 1941 in Rockcastle County and departed this life Monday, June 22, 2020 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, being 79 years of age. He was the son of the late Tyree Gray and Maggie Gray (Gray).
Lewis is survived by his daughter, Lolita (Gray) McCowan (Ed) of McKee; a step-son Charles Douglas Felts (Betty) of McKee; one grandson Darrin Felts, Lexington, Ky., a brother, Jim Earl Gray of Mt. Vernon; and a sister, Dee Howard (Joe) of Mt Vernon; by a cousin, Robert Miller of Mt. Vernon, who he loved like a brother and a very special Army buddy, Randall Fogle of Bardstown and a host of nieces and nephews.
Other than his parents, Lewis was also preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Ethel (Tillery) Felts Gray; his step-son Wally Felts; brothers Edward Franklin Gray, Eugene Gray, Tyree Junior Gray; and sisters Mildred Bales, Loretta Tolle, Katherine Robinson, and Edna Marcum.
Charles was of the Pentecostal faith and a lifetime member of Redemption Mt. Worship Center. He was also a veteran of the United States Army.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Lakes Funeral Home in McKee with Bro. Carmon Brewer and Bro. Wendell Tillery officiating. Burial will follow in the Spurlock Family Cemetery. Pallbearers: Darrin Felts, Larry, Gary & Roger Tillery, Jesse (Pugh) Cox Jr. and Tony Webb. Honorary pallbearers: Charles Douglas Felts, Edward McCowan, Robert Miller, Randall Fogle, Kenneth (KJ) Fox, Dennis Whitehead, Carl Gibson, Danny Todd, Junior Wells, Kendall Lakes, Vic Bond, Benny Brown, Howard Brown, Lewis Creech, Virgil Creech, Mike Tillery, Jeremiah McCowan, Dairy Queen Staff and Lewis’s little buddy’s whom he loved so dear: Hadley Harris, Jayden Truett, Harper Harris, Jaelyn Truett, Jacob Tillery and Payton Long. Visitation at 6:00 PM Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
