Charles Michael Amyx was born November 12, 1947, in Hamilton, OH and departed this life Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the age of 74. He was the son of Charles W. and Imogene Amyx.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Lee (Gipson) Amyx and by two daughters, Sandi Lainhart of McKee and Teresa M. (Andy) Stewart of McKee. He is also survived by a sister, Paulette Star of Michigan. He was blessed with six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Terry Lee Amyx; by a brother, John Amyx and by a sister, Debbie Sweeney.
He was a member of the Conway Christian Church.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Monday, April 18, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial to following the York Cemetery (on Conway Rd.). Pallbearers: Michael Amyx, Caleb Hays, Scott Hays, Nick Hammons. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
