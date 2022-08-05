Charles Millard Turner was born January 30, 1979, in Madison County and departed this life Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his residence in McKee at the age of 43. He was the son of Leona (Hampton) Thomas of McKee and of the late Charles Ambrouse Turner.
In addition to his mother, Charles is also survived by his wife, Rebecca (McQueen) Turner of McKee and by his children, James Turner, Jonathan Turner and LeeAnna Turner all of Irvine, Blake Holt and Logan Holt both of McKee. He was blessed with a grandson, Asher Holt. Other survivors include his siblings, Erick Keith (Ranae) Turner of Broston, KY, Will Fox of Lexington, Shawn Callicoat of London, Amanda Gail Turner of Sand Gap, Laura (Danny) Conrad of Richmond, Jeannetta (Eric) Stanley of Equador and Rhonda Gail Turner and Joyce (Karl) Rifenbark both of Irvine and his step mother, Juanita Turner of Waco.
Other than his, Charles was preceded in death by a grand-daughter, Patience Hardy.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Dudley Lynch officiating. Burial to follow in the Ed Durham Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jonathan & James Turner, Dillon Cromer, Shawn Hardy, Blake & Logan Holt, Will Fox & Ivan McQueen. Honorary pallbearer: Eric Turner. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.