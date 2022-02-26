Charles Sizemore was born April 15, 1934, in Breathitt County, KY and departed this life February 14, 2022, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London being 87 years of age. He was the son of the late George Sizemore and Lucy (Melton) Sizemore.
Charles is survived by his wife Opal (Carpenter) Sizemore of London and by 3 children, Terry Sizemore and his wife Debbie, Robert Sizemore, Carol Goforth and her husband Neal, and Edna Jean Sizemore all of London. He is also survived by one brother, Jimmy Sizemore of Annville. He was blessed with 9 grandchildren, Wayne, Brady, Michael, and Teddy Osborne, Tristan Goforth, Jordan Isaacs, Chris, Paige, and Charles Sizemore as well as a host of great and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his son Ronnie Sizemore, a daughter-in-law Sandy Sizemore, as well as the following siblings, Oscar Sizemore, Elmer Sizemore, Kenneth Sizemore, Dessi McQueen, and Loretta Allen.
Charles was a member of the Slate Lick Church of God.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at the Lakes Funeral Home in McKee with brother Marvin Napier officiating, burial to follow in the Green Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 6:00 PM on Tuesday.
Pallbearers: Jordan Isaacs, Neal Goforth, Michael Osborne, Wayne Osborne, and Teddy Osborne.
