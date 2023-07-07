Charlie Smith Jr. was born January 9, 1950 in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, June 22, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London at the age of 73. He was the son of the late Charlie Harrison Smith Sr. and Martha Weaver Smith.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Josephine (Adkins) Smith of McKee and by four children, Michael (Tammy) Smith of McKee, Charles Smith of McKee, Darla Adkins (Keith Ramey) of Gray Hawk and Sherry Neeley of Tyner. He was blessed with the following grandchildren, Breanna Hernandez, Shawn Neeley, Dustin Adkins, Tyler Smith, Matt Neeley, Jared Adkins, Andrew Neeley, Ryan Adkins, Stephanie Stanley, Amber Stanley, Madison Tompson and a special granddaughter Oanna Smith and by 10 great grandchildren. Other survivors include three sisters, Bessie Smith of Richmond, Alice Smith of Richmond and Joannie (Gerald) Gambel of Gray Hawk.
In addition to his parents, Charlie was also preceded in death by seven siblings, Bertha Neeley, Marie Adkins, Carolyn, Johnny, Henry, Owen and David Smith.
Funeral services will be held 12 Noon Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Nunn Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
