Charley Lainhart was born July 16, 1937 in Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Berea, being 82 years of age. He was the son of the late Murrell & Annie (Coyle) Lainhart.

   Charley is survived by his wife, Juanita (Alexander) Lainhart and by three children, Greg Lainhart, Charlotte (Norman) Parmley and Donna Rose.  He was blessed with four grandchildren, Amanda Hasty, Matthew Parmley, Tamika Rose and Tara Rose and by a great grandson, Hunter Brandenburg.

   In addition to his parents, Charley was also preceded in death by his siblings, Harvey Lainhart, Ira Lainhart, Dennis Lainhart, Millie Plowman, Irene Combs, Edna Lainhart and Birdie Sandlin.

   Charley was a member of the Kerby Knob Baptist Church.

Graveside service at the Madison Memorial Gardens with Bro. Darren Hisel officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com  

