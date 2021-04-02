Charlie Tyree better known as “Cotton” was born August 22, 1942 in Jackson County and departed this life Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Manchester Memorial Hospital, being 78 years of age. He was the son of the late Jasper & Rachel (Hurley) Tyree.
Charlie is survived by his sister, Reba (Ancil) Cornelius. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Sam Tyra, Ralph Tyree, Amos Tyree, Jim Tyree, Martha Witt, Geneva Gabbard and by two infant siblings, Fred & Christian.
Delores (Montgomery) Tyree was born July 25, 1943 in Clay County and departed this life Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital, being 77 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Oscar & Emily (Witt) Montgomery.
Delores is survived by her brother, Ray Montgomery of Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, J.D. Montgomery, Bruce Montgomery, Geraldine Montgomery, Beulah Keith and Modena Keith.
Charlie and Deloris are survived by three daughters, Trisha (Billy) Brockman, Sharon (Rex) Tillery and Marty Tyree. They were blessed with four grandchildren, Crystal Seals, Charles Eric Brockman, Jon Tillery and Jesslyn Ledford and by seven great grandchildren, Alexis & Adalyn Brockman, Gracelyn Ledford, Tannon & Colton Tillery and Sadie & Devon Seals.
Charley & Delores were a members of the Letter Box Baptist Church.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow in the Hurley Cemetery. Pallbearers: Eric Brockman, David Seals, Jonathan Tillery, Rex Tillery, Harold Tyree and Nick Ledford. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
