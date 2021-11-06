Cherry Smith was born March 29, 1954 in Kettering, OH and departed this life Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the Ephraim McDowell, James B. Haggen Hospital in Harrodsburg, at the age of 67. She was the daughter of the late Willie & Geraldine (Johnson) Hurst.
Cherry is survived by her husband, Dale Bowman of Harrodsburg and by six children, Shelli (Shawn) Wright and Lace Bowman both of Harrodsburg, Kelly (Jimmy) True of Lancaster, Lilly (Zane) Arnold of Danville, Caleb Smith and Christina Smith both of McKee. She is also survived by two siblings, Darrell (Kim) Hurst of Lexington and Dorinda (David) Eads of Nicholasville. She was blessed with eleven grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Kerby Knob Baptist Church with Bro. Darren Hisel officiating. Burial to follow in the Johnson Cemetery. Pallbearers: Dustin Hisel, Josh Hurst, Scott Bowman, Todd Palmer, Jesse Raimey, Jay Truett, Zane Arnold, Shawn Wright and Jimmy True. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
