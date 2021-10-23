Cheryl Rae (Davidson) Noble was born April 12, 1966 in Mason, OH and departed this life Monday, October 4, 2021 at her residence in Manchester at the age of 55. She was the daughter of the late Garnet & Jolene Davidson.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Buddy Noble of Manchester and by four children, Josh Noble (Tasha) of Oneida, Brandon Davidson of Manchester, Timothy Davidson (Bonnie) Oneida and Felisha Parker (James) London. She is also survived by the following siblings, Tracy Bingham (Russell) of Tyner, Kyle Davidson (Karen) of Gray Hawk, Kevin Davidson (Barbara) of Florence, Carolyn Hensley (Bryan) of London, Teresa Atkins (Shane) of Virginia. Cheryl was blessed with seven grandchildren, Ryan Noble, Brandon Hinkel, Kevin Davidson, Kilee Noble, James Carter Parker, Faith Davidson, Johnny Cam Davidson and by two special nieces, Khloe and Sondra.
In addition to her parents, Cheryl was also preceded in death by five siblings, Kenneth Joe Noland, Timothy Davidson, Gayle Logan, Terri Rogers and Felicia Hall.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the Panco Community Church (9602 State Hwy 1482, Oneida, KY) with Bro. Jerry Rice officiating. Burial to follow in the Bingham Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
