Chester Smith, better known as “Bim” was born December 20, 1953 in Connersville, IN and departed this life Friday, April 14, 2023 at his residence, at the age of 69. He was the son of the late James Vernon & Susie (Melton) Smith.
Bim is survived by his loving wife, Louise (Thompson) Smith of Tyner and by two daughters, Rebecca (Dwight) Collett of Tyner and Jessica (Mitchell) Bray of Annville. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Noah, Eli, & Luke Collett and Emmy Bray. Bim is also survived by two brothers, Fred (Ruth) Smith of Annville, and Jerry (Debbie) Smith of Tyner and also by three sisters, Jean Ward of Tyner, Judy (Ken) York of Tyner and Sharon Reddert of Cincinnati, OH.
In addition to his parents, Bim was also preceded in death by four brothers, Robert, Charles R., Glyndon & David Smith.
Bim was retired from Ford Motor Co. and was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Farmer and Bro. Blake Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Flannery Cemetery. Pallbearers: Dwight Collett, Conley Thompson, Jerry Smith Sr., Jerry Smith Jr., Noah Collett, Eli Collett and Mitchell Bray. Honorary pallbearers: Fred Smith and Chris Smith. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
