Chester “Drifter” Isaacs was born March 29, 1929 in Jackson County and departed this life Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Irvine Nursing & Rehab, being 91 years of age. He was the son of the late Herbert & Alice (Gabbard) Isaacs.
Chester is survived by two daughters, Shirlene (Marvin) Rader and Peggy (Ricky) Rader. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Nada Rose, Sherry Lamb, Dean Rader, Deanna Rogers, Richard Rader, Chad Rader, Andrea Rader and Derrick Rader; nine great grandchildren, Nathan Rader, Carley Miller, Breanna Stamper, Allie Powell, Caleb Rader, Mia Rader, Jared Rogers, Merrick Rader and Ben Rader and by a sister, Violet (Virgil) Cain.
In addition to his parents, Chester was also preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Isaacs; two daughters, Joyce (Hobert) Russell and Loyce (Eugene) Moore; grandson Dale Russell and a great grandson Peyton Rader. Also by his siblings, Snowden Isaacs, Geraldine Estes, Correan McKinney and Sarah L. Isaacs
Private graveside services were held at the Russell Flat Cemetery with Bro. Michael McKinney and Dean Rader officiating. Pallbearers were Quintin Rogers, Merrill Rader, Jared Rogers, Derrick Rader, Nathan Rader and Chad Rader. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
