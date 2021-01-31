Obit Candles

Chester Richardson was born February 18, 1929 in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, being 91 years of age. He was the son of the late James & Laura Belle (Lainhart) Richardson.

   He is survived by a sister, Reba Hobbs of Cynthiana and by a host of grandchildren.

   In addition to his parents, Chester was preceded in death by his wife, Effie (Gabbard) Richardson; by his son, Mike Richardson; by a brother, Coleman D. Richardson and by the following sisters, Flossie Fox, Veron Steele, Ona Harrison, Beulah Maupin, Myrtle Isaacs and Alpha Coyle.

Burial was held in the Gabbard Cemetery in Sand Gap. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

