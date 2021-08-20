LONDON, Ky. (August 17, 2021) – CHI Saint Joseph Health, including Saint Joseph London and the CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group in the London area, has implemented a $15/hour minimum starting wage for all full-time, part-time and temporary employees starting this month. This move represents a more than $3 million investment across the organization.
“We believe that providing a reasonable and fair living wage is the right thing to do for our people,” said Tony Houston, CEO, CHI Saint Joseph Health. “We are committed to making continued investments in our employees to remain competitive in our market and continue to attract and retain top talent.”
“This increase to our minimum wage recognizes the critical role all of our employees play in caring for our patients,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “We value the contributions of each and every person who impacts the lives of our patients as they seek care in our facilities and physician offices.”
CHI Saint Joseph Health is the first health care provider in the London area to offer the $15/hour minimum wage. The change builds on CHI Saint Joseph Health’s moves over the past few years to raise the minimum wage for hourly employees.
The $15 minimum wage will apply to all hourly employees in the communities served by CHI Saint Joseph Health, including the hospitals and physician practices in Lexington, Bardstown, Berea, London, Mount Sterling and Nicholasville.
About CHI Saint Joseph Health
CHI Saint Joseph Health, part of CommonSpirit Health, is one of the largest and most comprehensive health systems in the Commonwealth of Kentucky with 100 locations in 20 counties, including hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes, home health agencies and an ambulatory Care Center. The hospitals in CHI Saint Joseph Health are Flaget Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph Jessamine, Saint Joseph London, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, and Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East. In total, the health system serves patients in 35 counties statewide. CHI Saint Joseph Health is dedicated to providing a wide array of services toward a goal of building a healthier future for all. CHI Saint Joseph Health embodies a strong mission and faith-based heritage and works through local partnerships to expand access to care in the communities it serves.
About Saint Joseph London
Saint Joseph London is a 150-bed full-service hospital located in London, Kentucky. Established in 1926, the facility serves patients from southeastern Kentucky, including those from Clay, Laurel, Jackson, Whitley, Knox and Pulaski counties. The current $152 million regional hospital opened in 2010, and offers all private patient rooms, with most overlooking a small lake and garden on the 52-acre healing environment.
About the CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group is the employed provider network of CHI Saint Joseph Health with 88 locations in 17 communities throughout central and eastern Kentucky.
