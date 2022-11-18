Chic Sister Boutique presents 700.00 check to Jackson County Cancer Fund
Last month was Breast Cancer Awareness month and Chic Sister Boutique, a local online boutique, decided to do a little something extra special for their local community and all of those affected by not only breast cancer, but cancer in general. Chic Sister Boutique, is an online women's clothing boutique owned and operated by Robbie Tincher and Crystal Seals. They know all too well how cancer can affect the lives of loved ones and the detrimental effects and burdens it can have on families. Robbie’s mother Sandra is a breast cancer survivor, and Crystal's Sister-in-law Vonda Seals lost her battle with breast cancer at a young age. Their boutique not only wanted to give back to their local community that supports their online business, but also to honor these ladies. They sold breast cancer shirts through their boutique which you can find on Facebook, throughout September and October. All profits from the shirts were donated to the Jackson County Cancer Fund. “It isn’t much, but maybe it’ll be able to bless someone in a time when their world seems the darkest”, Robbie Tincher said. The Chic Sister Boutique was able to present a check to the JC Cancer Fund treasurer, Pat Henderson for $700. Crystal Seals stated, “It’s the community helping the community and we are blessed to be able to manage something that can bless others.”
According to Breastcancer.org, “Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women. In 2022, it’s estimated that about 30% of newly diagnosed cancers in women are going to be breast cancers.” According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation there is some good news, “In recent years, perhaps coinciding with the decline in prescriptive hormone replacement therapy after menopause, we have seen a gradual reduction in female breast cancer incidence rates among women aged 50 and older. Death rates from breast cancer have been declining since about 1990, in part due to better screening and early detection, increased awareness, and continually improving treatment options.”
The owners, Robbie and Crystal urge everyone to get screened regularly. Screening is key to early detection. They thank everyone for their contribution and to everyone that purchased a shirt to make this donation possible.
