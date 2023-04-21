Child Abuse Prevention Event Announced
This Annual Child Abuse Prevention Event will be held on Saturday April 29, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Bond Memorial Park in McKee. This is a free Community event. Free hotdogs and pulled pork sandwiches will be available and Triple T Grill food truck will be onsite, offering Burgers and fries for purchase. There will be many fun activities for kids, including: Inflatable, Free horseback riding, cotton candy, crafts, face painting, corn hole, a variety of challenges run by Jackson County’s very own JROTC and a Dunking Booth! Raffles will be done throughout the event for children and adults. Last but not least, Samantha Roark will be performing during this exciting event. She is a performer in Nashville and opens for performers such as Dierks Bentley. Please make plans to attend this fun and exciting event that will help bring awareness to Child Abuse in our local area.
