Christian Faith Taylor was born June 7, 1986 in Oxford, OH and departed this life Wednesday, July 15, 2020, being 34 years of age. She was the daughter of Ron Shepherd and Donna Rose and Step Father James .
In addition to her parents, Christian is survived by her daughters Cheslie Leanna Taylor of Rogersville, TN, Alyssa Leigh Steele of Annville, KY, and Alexis Taylor of Morristown, TN. She is also survived by her siblings Steven Joseph Fortenberry of McKee, Roni Sue Prater of Coldwater, MI, Ann Thurman of Coldwater, MI and Diana Renee Muncy of Tyner.
Christian was preceded in death by a daughter Alivia Leann Gabbard, by one brother Ronald Wayne Shepherd Jr., and by a sister Cassandra Lynn Shepherd.
Christian was of the Baptist Faith.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
