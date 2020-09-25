Sister Christine Hobbs Rose, loving and faithful wife of Brother Bill Rose, went home to be with the Lord on September 11, 2020 being 90 years of age. She was born on March 25, 1930 into the home of Vernon and Dema Steele Hobbs of Clover Bottom, Jackson County, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Cleo Hobbs, one sister, Geraldine Davidson and one daughter, Marlene Sparks. Sister Christine was most recently preceded in death by her loving husband, Bro. Bill Rose on October 22, 2019. Bro. Bill and Sis. Christine were United in marriage on October 17, 1952 and celebrated 67 years together until Bro. Bill’s passing. To their union was born 9 children – Marvin (Donna) Rose, Berea, KY; Marsha (Glenn) Bowman, Mt. Vernon, KY; Marlene (Ray) Sparks, Berea, KY; Alfreda (Jimmy) Brumback, McKee, KY; Patricia (V.K.) Jackson, Mt. Vernon, KY; Billy (Felecia) Rose, Berea, KY; Russell (Nada) Rose, Berea, KY; Rev. David (Polly) Rose, Berea, KY; Daniel (Jennifer) Rose, Berea, KY. There are 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Hansel Hobbs of Jackson County, KY and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends to mourn her passing. She stated that she had two daughter in laws that were special to her. They stepped up as her children and actually did more than they were required.
Sister Christine was indeed a Proverbs 31 lady. Many may aspire but very few will ever obtain. She was a devoted pastor’s wife and mother. Basing her life on God’s Word, Sister Christine always presented an excellent Spirit, divine nature and exemplary pattern of good works to be followed. We can never put into words what this lady really meant to our family, church and the Holiness movement.
We, as a family, feel that it is impossible to honor our mother sufficiently during this national pandemic. We will try to honor her wishes as much as possible. We understand if you are sick and stress that you take every precaution to stay healthy and safe following guidelines set forth. For this reason, we plan to video the service and post it online for anyone to see as they can. We have felt the strength and love from the prayers of all our family and friends and they are much appreciated.
Funeral services for Sister Christine Hobbs Rose will be at 11:00 AM Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Big Hill Holiness Church with Rev. David Rose and Rev. Steve Isaacs officiating. Burial will be in the Mallory Springs Cemetery on Red Lick Road, Berea, KY. Pallbearers: Elijah Cook, Russell Jackson, Brayvon Brumback, Jason Brumback, Donnie Cook, Jewell Jackson, John Rollins and Joe Saylor. Honorary pallbearers: Bro. Don Cook, Bro. Devon Cain, Bro. Gene Gray, Bro. Keith Isaacs, Bro. Jared Smith, Bro. Dakota Settle and Bro. Robert Eversole. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
The family of Christine Rose would like to sincerely thank the EMT’s that responded so quickly, Dr. Jim Blake, Dr. Joshua Huffman, Dr. Phillip Wagner, Dr. Patrick Kelleher and all of the nursing staff in the ICU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.