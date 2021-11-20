While serving as Judge Executive, I have had many opportunities to set on several boards and committees. Early in 2020, I was asked to set on The Advent Health Board of Directors and gladly accepted the spot. Since Jackson County does not have a hospital I thought it would be good to have a voice setting at the table of one of the Hospitals our citizens use. Advent Health has made major investments in Rural health Care in Eastern Kentucky in the past several years and is continuing to expand and offer new services as they become available. Just recently, Advent Health opened a Rural Health in McKee. This is another opportunity for quality health care for our citizens. As Judge Executive, I would like to see us have as many opportunities in health care, or any other service, as possible. While I serve on many boards and committees, and sometimes get overwhelmed with where I’m supposed to be and when, I’m honored to work as hard as I can for the citizens of Jackson County.
I have noticed that many people seem to be getting in the Christmas Spirit early this year. We are no different at the Courthouse. In fact, we already have our North Pole Mailbox out accepting letters to Santa. I asked Big Red and he gave me permission to put it out early this year. I want to encourage all of our young readers that want to get their Christmas wishes into Santa to write a letter and drop it in the mailbox in the lobby of the old Courthouse. It’s decorated and ready. We will see that Santa gets all of the letters. While we are on the subject of Christmas I want to let everyone know that the Jackson County Fair Board will be putting on a Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday evening December 3rd beginning at 5:00 pm in downtown McKee. The Fair Board is also hosting “Breakfast with Santa” the following day on Saturday December 4th at 10:00 am at the McKee Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. I anticipate Christmas to be special this year and I hope some Christmas Cheer and blessings rub off on each and every one of you.
