Mr. Christopher Columbus Farmer, affectionately known as CDB, 86, of Connersville, In. went home to be with the Lord on March 21, 2020. Born November 3, 1933 on Farmer’s Ridge in Lee County, Ky., he was the son of Dewey and Nannie (Mainous) Farmer, both deceased. He attended the local one room schoolhouse, Mt. Eagle, before eventually moving to Connersville - like many others during this time - for better opportunities. Chris called both Connersville and the hills of eastern Kentucky home and was extremely proud of his roots.
Chris worked for H.H. Robinson’s for 33 years. He also tended to his farm for many, many years. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, dogs, his horse, collecting knives, spending time with his family - especially his grandsons - yard work, and keeping everyone he knew ‘in line’. Chris was active in his Christian faith and continually worked to give back to those around him.
Chris is survived by two daughters, Becky (Mrs. Arthur) Johns of Connersville, Kim (Mrs. Jeff) Myers of Greenwood, In.; grandsons Brayton and Hunter Johns of Connersville and Dylan Myers of Greenwood; brother Bill Farmer of McKee, Ky.; special nieces Yvonne Villari, Sheila Farmer, Brenda Ramer, Sharon Galliher, Janice Smith, Katrena Engel, Renee Smallwood and Tina Marie Turner; special nephews Dan Farmer, Tom Farmer, Ed Farmer, Bill Farmer and Kevin Farmer; and other family and friends.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers Paul Farmer of Hamilton, Oh.; James Farmer of Carlisle, Oh.; sister Norma Brandenburg of Franklin County, In.; grandson Blake Johns of Connersville; nieces Shirley Farmer and Monica Blevens; and nephew David Farmer.
A private visitation will take place Friday, March 27, at Urban Winkler Funeral Home in Connersville beginning at 5 p.m. with Pastor Mike Hedrick officiating a small service at 6:30 p.m. A private burial and service will take place Saturday, March 28, at 1:00 p.m. at Stonecoal Cemetery in Beattyville, Ky with Brother Brody Keck officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
