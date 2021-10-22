Christopher Paul Bond (aka Black Bear) was born November 13, 1972 in Madison County and departed this life Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the age of 48. He was the son of Peggy (Andrew) Bond of McKee and of the late Paul Bond.
In addition to his mother, Chris is also survived by his son, Christian Bond and by his sister, Misty Baker and her husband Derek.
Chris was a member of the McKee Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Reynolds Cemetery with Bro. Derek Baker officiating. Pallbearers: Andrew Chrisman, Brian Bond, Chris Parker, Brad Mullins, Jackie Hurst and Brian Turner. Honorary pallbearers: Bo Hicks, Brad Davidson and Jerry Turner. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
