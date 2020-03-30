Mayor Tompkins and the City of McKee made this announcement moments ago:
"Due to recent recommendations by the Governor during this pandemic, City Parks will be closed in order to lessen the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
People gathering in large groups under the shelters will be asked to leave. All shelters, tennis courts, and playground equipment are off limits.
There are several walking paths and trails in the county parks that are remaining open (as of the last update). If you want to get outside and enjoy the weather, we recommend utilizing those trails, but please practice social distancing while out.
Thank you and stay safe."
