The McKee City Council held a special meeting on Monday, December 30th, 2019 to execute the second reading of the Alcohol Beverage Control Ordinance that would establish the set of regulations and requirements for alcohol sales within the city of McKee. This follows an historic vote in the 2019 General Election whereby a majority of registered voters within the City of McKee approved a local question option on the ballot approving the sale of alcoholic beverages in the City of McKee. Through the upcoming ordinance, the City of McKee will establish uniform regulations and requirements pursuant to KRS Chapters 241 through 244, and all other applicable law. Accorind to the summary it is an “Ordinance related to the presence, manufacturing, and sales of alcoholic beverages within the City of McKee and providing for the regulation of these activities, the licensing of persons or entities engaging in such activities and for the administration and enforcement of this Ordinance.” Voting for the ordinance at the second reading were City Councilmen Joe McKiney, Charles Welch, and Vickie Gabbard. Abstaining from the vote were City Councilmen Mary Ruth Isaacs and Cathy Howell. Council Jewell Gabbard was absent from the special meeting. The ordinance is now complete, but the ordinance summary needs a couple typos fixed and then the City Attorney Jan Williamson will have to sign it again before it can be published, otherwise they’re complete. The ordinance summary and more details will be printed in next week’s issue pending some minor changes in the wording. The Ordinance establishes the office of the City Alcoholic Beverage Control Administrator and sets out the duties and prerogative of that office. The Ordinance sets out the types of licenses for the manufacture or traffic in alcoholic beverages which may be issued by the City of McKee. It prescribes the form and process for license application states requirements and guidelines for consideration in granting licenses, sets out requirements for maintaining licenses and prescribes how and for what cause licenses may be suspended or revoked. The ordinance requires all licensees to keep records and file reports with the City ABC Administrator. The City ABC Administrator may enter the premises and inspect the records in order to determine whether the licensee is in compliance with the law. The Ordinance prescribes the hours during which alcoholic beverages may be sold and contains other conditions, prohibitions and restrictions on licensed premises, including without limitation the prohibition against unauthorized gambling, maintaining police scanners, sales to apparently intoxicated persons, nudity, and/or sales to minors. It also prohibits licensees from employing persons convicted of certain crimes. Except where an ABC license expressly permits on premises consumption of alcohol, no consumption of alcohol on the premises is permitted. Those with appropriate licenses who intend to permit consumption on the premises are required to notify the City ABC Administrator of that decision. Licensees who do not intend to permit on premises consumption are required to post conspicuous notice of the prohibition. It requires all persons selling or serving alcoholic beverages to receive City approved training. The Ordinance provides for enforcement by the City police, and by the City ABC Administrator and sets penalties for violations of the Ordinance.
City of McKee Prepares Ordinance for City Alcohol Sales
- Jerry Sparks Co-Editor/Senior Reporter
