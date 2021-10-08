Clara E. (McCollum) Baldwin was born January 14, 1955 in Madison County and went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London. She was 66 years of age. She was the baby daughter of the late Reverend Bee & Lola (Webb) McCollum.
Clara is survived by her only loving daughter, Scarlett Marks and her husband Eddie. She is also survived by four grandchildren, which are the light of her life, Sarah Ellen Marks, Joseph Edward Marks II, Benjamin Bee Marks and Jeremiah Lucas Marks all of McKee. And by a special friend Danny Stewart of London. Also surviving are five siblings, Gladys Abee of McKee, Yvonne Davis of Corbin, Edna and Mary both of Eubank and Doyle McCollum of Richmond.
In addition to her loving parents, Clara was also preceded in death by her husband of twenty-four years, Roy Baldwin; two very special and loving sisters, Dora Margaret McCollum and Berdenia McCollum both of McKee and a brother, Wayne McCollum of McKee.
My Nana loved life, and loved to laugh. She loved taking carof her flowers, and at the end of the day she tuned into the Hallmark Channel, especially at Christmas time. She was always ready to roll when shopping was mentioned, especially Goodwill and thrift shops. Those were her favorites. She looked forward to the weekends so she could spend time with her daughter, son-in-law and her four precious grandchildren. They are what made her heartbeat, and skip some too.
All of our lives are forever changed, but the precious memories of Nana that we have and carry in our hearts, will be with us always, and we will all be together again in Heaven where the Roses will never fade.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Dudley Lynch officiating. Burial to follow in the Birch Lick Cemetery. Pallbearers were Joseph Edward Marks II, Eddie Marks, Benjamin Marks, Jeremiah Marks, Ethan Stamper, Trenton Patterson, Ricky Isaacs, Danny Stewart. Honorary pallbearers: Angela Lynch, Kailyn Patterson, Paisley Lynch, Adrienne Abee, Raelynn Parrett, Debbie Kelley, Gladys Abee and Sarah Marks. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
