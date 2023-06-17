Clarence Joe Cruse was born May 8, 1952 in Madison County and departed this life June 8, 2023 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, at the age of 71. He was the son of the late Wiley & Lila Jane (Lakes) Cruse.
Joe is survived by two children, Chad Cruse & his wife Sherry of McKee and Tina “T.J.” Isaacs of McKee. He is also survived by a brother, Roy Cruse of Brookville, IN. He was blessed with two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Joe was also preceded in death by five siblings, Alvin Cruse, Andy Cruse, Susie Cruse, Phyllis Ubel and Daisy Welcome.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 PM Monday, June 12, 2023 at the T.M. Lakes Cemetery in Sand Gap. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
