Clay County Law Enforcement Asks for Help Locating Missing Man

Law enforcement officials in Clay County are asking for help finding a missing man.

His family last saw Robert “Bob” Estep Tuesday morning after he told them he was going deer hunting. He has not heard from or seen since. Mr. Estep left his home on a red ATV.

 Estep has been described as 69 years old, weighing 195 pounds, and is 6′2 tall.

Law enforcement officials told reporters they searched for Estep Wednesday morning in the Hector area off KY 149. 

If you have any information on where Estep is call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 1-606-598-3471 or call 911.

