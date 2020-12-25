Cleao Maxine Barton was born August 12, 1932 and departed this life Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Christus Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, being 88 years of age. She was the daughter of the late James Nelson & Stella Frances (Crutcher) Johnson.
Cleao is survived by two daughters, Jacqueline Barton and Angela LeClear.
In addition to her parents, Cleao was preceded in death by three brothers, James Boyd Johnson, Henrietta McDonald and Linard Burgess Johnson.
Graveside service 1:00 PM Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Bro. Jack Martin officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
To send flowers to the family of Cleao Barton, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.