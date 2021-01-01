Clella “Faye” Wilson, 81 formerly of Franklin passed away Sunday December 20, 2020 in Berea, KY. She was born October 23, 1939 in Jackson County, KY the daughter of William and Lula (Gabbard) Lakes. Faye is survived by her daughters, Terry Miles and Georgeann Moody, a son Scott Wilson, 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She also leaves a sister, Delores Broxterman and brother, Michael Lakes. Funeral services will be Saturday at 12:00 pm at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd. St. Franklin. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Burial in Woodhill Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family atwww.anderson-fh.com.
