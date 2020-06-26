Cleo Faye Mullins, 70 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born January 21, 1950 to James & Virginia (Morris) Johnson who preceded her in death, also preceding her are, her beloved husband of 51 years, William “Bussie” Mullins in 2010, brothers, Elwood “Woody”, L.J. and Wayne Johnson.
Faye leaves to cherish her memory, her son, William B. (fiancé Carla Traub) Mullins, daughter Linda D. (Lance McCoy) Mullins, granddaughters Alexis N. Mullins-Purvis, Adelyn M. Mullins, Abby M. Whisman, grandson Maxton Boyd Mullins. Also surviving is her brother Emory (Carolyn) Johnson, sister-in-law Sue (Jim) Crago, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Graveside services noon Saturday June 20th, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of local arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
