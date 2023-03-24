Clifford B. Smith was born January 29, 1945 in Clay County and departed this life Monday, March 13, 2023 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond at the age 78. He was the son of the late Boyd & Lucy (Collins) Smith.
Clifford was a loving father and grandfather. He was a retired coal miner and was a member of the Church of God Worship Center at Laurel Creek.
Clifford is survived by his loving daughter, Shonia Berry and her husband Nick of McKee. He also loved and raised the following children, Nancy Hunter, Bige Hunter, Brenda Hunter and Robert Hunter. Clifford is also survived by a brother, James Lee Smith of Goose Rock and by three sisters, Ella Mae Smith of Manchester, Betty Jean Dobbs of Burning Springs, and Mary Faye Mills of Manchester. Clifford was blessed with one grandson, Kristian Ryan Berry and his wife Ashley of McKee and by a host of others he loved as his own grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Clifford was also preceded in death by his wife, Dora (Sams) Smith; by two children he raised as his own, Bobby Gene Bowling and Richard Hunter and by the following siblings, Dewey Smith, Demiree Smith, Paul Smith, Doshia Smith, Andy Smith, Susie Rice, June Wombles, Velva Kaye Henson and by four infants.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Freddie Berry and Bro. Harold Hays officiating. Burial to follow in the Campbell Cemetery in Clay County. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
