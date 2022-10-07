Clifford Daniel Newton was born September 5,1966 in Rockcastle County and departed this life Tuesday, September 27,2022 at his residence in Mt. Vernon at the age of 56. He was the son of the late Raymond Lee & Annie Mae (Weaver) Newton.
Clifford is survived by his brother Ed Newton (Judy) of Sand Gap. Also, by his sisters Faye (Lonnie) Reed of Berea, Barbara Jane (Tim)Griffitts of Waco, Margaret (Earl) Smith of Mt. Vernon, Victoria (Tim) Huff of Mt Vernon.
In addition to his parents, Clifford is also preceded in death by a brother Elva Newton and by his sisters Christine Newton, Patricia Cox and Rosaline Newton.
Funeral Services will be held 3:00 PM Friday, September 30, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Cowan officiating.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
