I recently learned of a professional baseball player who, after a tremendous career, took his own life. No doubt, the man had made millions of dollars and had lived his dream life. So why did that person make such a permanent decision that likely brought so much pain to his family? Clinical depression is one of the most difficult and puzzling health problems one can have. If you ever even consider the possibility of committing suicide, please contact a medical professional. There is help for everyone, but you have to be honest with yourself and get help as soon as possible. WE CARE!
Chimney fires are very serious matters! Failure to maintain, clean the chimney, and closely monitor fires can result in real destruction for any family. People and pets can lose their lives as a result. During these cold winter months, take time to clean and inspect your chimneys. A little preventative maintenance can save a home or a life.
We constantly work to address the illegal drug problems in our county. Drug dealers are destroying many more lives than Covid. If you want to help us, please contact me at 606-287-7570. Your information and your participation can help us clean up many of the drug problems we face every day. Get involved.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and thirty-two calls for service. We investigated five traffic accidents, opened three criminal cases and arrested two individuals. Court security always does a good job keeping the courts safe, serving papers and transporting mentally ill patients. We appreciate the support and the prayers on our behalf.
