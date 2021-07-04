Clinton Eric Sams was born October 8, 1964 in Richmond, Indiana and departed this life Sunday June 20, 2021 in Laurel County, Kentucky being 56 years of age. He was the son of the late Kenneth and Nancy Sams.
Clinton is survived by two children; Justin Wagner of Annville, Ky., and Tiffany Flannery of London, Ky. also a step son Bradley Flannery and Jennifer of Berea, Ky., and his siblings; Kevin Sams of Texas, John Sizemore, California and Jeanette Armstrong of Texas. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren; Gracie Flannery, J.C. Flannery, Lexie Flannery, Chloe Flannery and Benjamin Bowers.
He was a member of the Letter Box Baptist Church.
Graveside services for Clinton Eric Sams 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Vaughn Cemetery in Annville, Ky. with Bro. Shane Gabbard officiating.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
