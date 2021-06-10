Join Clover Bottom Saturday, June 12 from 10am - 6pm at our very own Arts and Crafts Fair taking place at Clover Bottom Bed & Breakfast. This free event is in celebration of the local arts community with proceeds going to Jackson County Tourism.
This will be a non-alcoholic event featuring local artists, live music, a food truck and a special sculpture experience that will be led by owner Gregory Lakes. Inclement weather cancellation or postponement will be announced the week after the June 12 cancellation.
Parking will be in the field adjacent to the inn with a short walk to the fair. Follow us on FB to get the latest updates!
The Jackson County Off-Roader Association will also have a presence at the event. They announced:
"We will be joining the Clover Bottom Bed and Breakfast for this Arts & Craft Fair.. We will be hosting a Poker Run to help raise money for the Jackson County Tourism..
Come join in on the fun!! Enjoy the Arts & Crafts —Music— Food— lots to enjoy!!
If you’re interested in participating in the fair or pre-registering for the sculpture experience, please contact Greg at reserve@cloverbottombandb.com or (606)965-1289.
