Clyde A. Gray was born August 21, 1940 in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, being 80 years of age. He was the son of the late Jesse Gray & Bertie (Marcum) Gray.
Clyde is survived by the following siblings, David (Patty) Gray, Jesse Hershel Gray, Ronnie (Juanita) Gray, Delores Rose, Lavonne (John) Neff and Margaret Creech all of McKee, Fred (Mary) Gray of Hamilton, OH, Nadine (Ronald) Lynch of West Union, Ohio and Roena Oliver of Booneville. He was blessed with a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Clyde was also preceded in death by the following siblings, Ralph, Johnny, Raleigh, Leona, and Dema Gray and Elva Springfield.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Lester Sparks officiating. Burial to follow in the Gray Family Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
