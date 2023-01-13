Clyde W. Davidson
Cincinnati - Clyde W. Davidson, 84, passed away on January 5, 2023.
Devoted husband of the late Joyce Davidson (nee Pennington). Beloved
father of Douglas (Pamela) Davidson and Diane (Richard) Hollstegge.
Loving Papa of Kristin Jahn (Johnny Zolton), Melissa (Arron) Beck,
Shaun Davidson, Erika (Austin) Moret, Jacob (Alyssa) Jahn, Joe
Hollstegge (Crissy Williams) and Georgia Hollstegge (Zachary Hughes).
He was also known as “Kitty Cat Papa” to 16 great-grandchildren. Dear
brother of William Herbert (JoAnne) Davidson, Donald (Frances)
Davidson, Marlene (Tony) Alexander, the late James Fred (Jackie)
Davidson and Carol Jean (Tommy) Bingham. Resident of Cincinnati, OH
but most recently of Lawrenceburg, IN. He left a lasting impression on
everyone who met him because of his caring heart and gentle spirit.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 14th at Pleasant Run Presbyterian
Church, 11565 Pippin Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231 from 11 AM until time
of Funeral Service at 12 Noon at the church. Online condolences can be
made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial
donations can be made to Pleasant Run Presbyterian Church. Paul R.
Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) entrusted with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.