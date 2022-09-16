Coach Sandy Kilburn-Creech and the 2022 Lady Generals Volleyball team recently competed in the 13thRegion All “A” Classic in Harlan, KY. The team got off to a great start winning their first match against Red Bird 2-0 (25-19, 25-10). The next match was an incredibly competitive match with Williamsburg. Unfortunately, Williams came out victorious (1-2) with very tight scores (22-25, 25-22, 21-25).
One of the parents, Julianne Morris Rader posted on her social media: “Just wanted to thank Sandy (Coach Kilburn-Creech) for all she did for the girls this weekend, reserving the girls’ rooms, our rooms, going to get them food and snacks, washing all of their uniforms. It did not go unnoticed. We appreciate you. Also , thanks to Greg (Generals Head Basketball Coach Parrett) for driving them and Missy (Coach Parrett’s wife) for keeping the book when she is needed. Proud to be a General.”
Coach Kilburn-Creech responded, “Thank you for the kind words Julianne and likewise thanks to Greg and Missy for being willing to step in and help when needed. A great big thank you goes to all of the parents that traveled with us as well as those that allowed us to supervise their daughters during this trip. I could not have been more proud of how the Lady Generals handled themselves on and off the court. Yes, I’m very proud to be a General too and I bleed red, white and blue!!!”
Following the 13th Region All “A” Classic the team traveled to play North Laurel. The Lady Generals lost 0-3. This puts the Lady Generals season record at 3-8. Their next match will be on the road against Red Bird on September 16th, 2022. Their next home game will be when they host OBI on September 26, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.