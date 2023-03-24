The 2023 JCHS Generals baseball team was forced to cancel their home opener against Rockcastle County due to rain. However, the following day (03/14) the Generals utilized two pitchers and didn't allow a single hit, as they hit the road and defeated Leslie County by a final score of 8-0. The Generals put up three runs in the sixth inning scoring on an RBI double by Luke Elam.
Ashton Clemons led the Generals to victory on the mound. Clemons went five innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits and striking out 12 batters. Captain Braden Gilbert threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. The Generals tallied one home run on the day with Tydus Summers notching a four bagger in the fifth inning. Coach Lakes’ squad totaled seven hits in the game. Noah Collett, Summers, and Elam all had multiple hits for the Generals (each collected two hits) to lead the team to the 8-0 victory.
Following this impressive season opener, the Generals won their first home game over Buckhorn by an impressive score of 19-0. Noah Collett got his first start as pitcher and did not disappoint. Collett pitched three hitless, scoreless innings. Luke Elam and Tydus Summers each had home runs in the contest. The Generals were very impressive on offense. The team scored 19 runs with only 20 at-bats. Twelve (12) different players scored in the game. Brayden Thomas led the team with 3 runs. Ashton Clemons, Noah Collett, Carter Cunagin, Luke Elam, and Tydus Summers scored two (2) runs each. Braxton Clemons, Talan Coffey, Cayden Farmer, Braden Gilbert, Michael Sparks, and Elijah Thomas each scored one run each.
On Monday (03/20) the team travelled to Winchester to play George Rogers Clark. This game took the place of the aforementioned Rockcastle County game that was cancelled due to weather. The Generals had a tough night against GRC managing only one hit in a 0-14 loss after 5 innings. Carter Cunagin and Elijah Thomas pitched for the Generals each giving up seven runs.
The next games for the Generals are Madison Southern (03/21 – away), Knox Central (03/24 – HOME), South Laurel (03/25 – away), and Harlan (03/27 – away).
