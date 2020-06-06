The 2020 Jackson County Middle School Volleyball season was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Still the coaches are extremely proud of the girls for their hard work, effort this season and the difficulties they faced. We had 21 girls in the middle school volleyball program that began practice in December for an exciting season with 25 games scheduled. This is a great group of girls that are truly an example of student-athletes. They work hard in the classroom and on the volleyball court. Many of the girls are multi-sport sport athletes and excel in the classroom. We started earlier this season and it did allow us to get a few games in before the season had to end due to the pandemic. The girls were really coming into their own on the volleyball court. The coaches saw a lot of improvement and the girls were in a position to finish the season strong.
The coaches want to definitely recognize the 8th grade girls that will be moving on to the high school level. Coach Vaughn and Coach Shearer delivered gifts to the homes of the 8th grade players since the school was no longer meeting in-person due to COVID-19 concerns. Coach Vaughn reported, “We had 11 of the best girls that you could be asked to coach. The 8th Grade Lady Colonels were Kendra Ball, Kennedy Lakes, Emily Mays, Faith Shepherd, Leandra Dolloff, Sienna Bowling, Addison Combs, Kinley Jones, Makayla Steel, Courtney Burns, and Josie Starcher. They worked hard and wanted to get better every time they got on the volleyball court. The girls are blessed with great parents that support and encourage them. These 11 girls are going to be successful in whatever they put their mind to in the future. They are great role models for our school and our county. Coach Vaughn, Coach Shearer, and Coach Bowling are very thankful for the opportunity to work with these girls and know they have a bright future ahead of them. Jackson Co High School is getting 11 wonderful girls that will excel in both their academic and sports programs in their next 4 years. Congratulations ladies and we wish you the best of luck in the future! We want to thank each of our players and coaches for all of their hard work and dedication to our school!”
