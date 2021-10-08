State Police Request Help Resolving the Murder of Constable Jerry Lynch – Victim was found on 3/18/1998
Constable Jerry Lynch was found 23 years ago.
Victim was found shot to death on March 18, 1998 outside his residence on Turkey Foot Road, 6 miles north of McKee in Jackson County. Victim was ambushed after he returned home from work at Tokico Manufacturing Corporation in Berea, Kentucky. Case 07-98-0446
The victim was Constable Jerry Lynch, White Male age 39 of McKee, Kentucky.
The Kentucky State Police, in collaboration with the Lexington Police, Department of Criminal Justice Training, and Department of Corrections has implemented an Unsolved Case initiative that includes the distribution of playing card decks statewide.
Each Deck highlights 52 unsolved investigations including homicide, missing persons and unidentified remain cases that occurred throughout the state in the last 50 years
To submit information regarding these unsolved cases:
Call or email the KSP Tip Line
1-877-735-2648
