Shootin' It Straight-John Davis
Just recently I left my wallet nestled in a familiar spot on the nightstand which was just fine except I discovered this as I was many miles away working. To complicate the matter I had not only forgotten the wallet but the truck was funneling the last few drops of fuel down the drain with the gauge well below empty while I was rushing to keep schedule. This is a classic example of a routine problem many of us create I’ve dubbed the “combination problem”.
We put ourselves in less than stellar situations more often than we should often by choice. At times those choices are made for us and we are merely minimizing the level of risk.
In my opening scenario I could have avoided the fuel problem by eliminating one of several poor choices from my combination problem. The obvious one is to remember my wallet by performing a self check of sorts before leaving the door. Leaving myself a cushion on time would have lessened the rush. Fueling the truck up on the way home the previous trip, knowing it needed it, would have shifted it from a problem into a minor inconvenience. Running a automobile empty on fuel is a miniscule issue in the scheme of life but we often find ourselves bemoaning many situations we could have avoided if we hadn’t made compound bad choices.
It can be applied our choices to make poor decisions in daily life knowing that making one bad choice followed by another will only multiply the chances of a bad outcome. For example: Today as I leave the safety of home I leave my daily concealed carry pistol in the bedside safe in a hurried departure. Because of my need for speed I wheel into the sketchy local fueling station I normally avoid due to the ever present rough crowd. Absent-minded I pull into the last fuel bay next to a few less than savory characters turning my back as I plunder through the backseat for a jacket waiting on the fuel pump to give that familiar click as it tops off. The next sound isn’t the familiar pump notifying me of a full tank but a gruff voice in my ear commanding me at knife point into the backseat to do as they wish with my personal belongings and myself.
Far fetched? Not at all because it happens daily across this state. While any of my choices should have been dealt with differently the key issue is the combination of poor choices. If I simply deleted any of the problematic choices the situation would have turned out differently. One bad decision can be overcome but multiplying it becomes problematic.
We have choices (nod to George Jones) daily and how we make them in combinations will likely determine much of our lives. Poor choices in friendships combined with becoming involved in their drama will end badly. Poor vehicle maintenance combined with hard prolonged driving will ultimately leave you stranded. Lack of situational awareness combined with lack of self defense readiness will end with you in a mess. It can range from minuscule inconveniences to life altering issues but we all have those choices. Don’t allow one forgotten wallet turn into termination of your job while you are sitting on the side of the highway out of fuel cursing the heavens at the bad luck you created.
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners, or its publishers.
