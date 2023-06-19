Self responsibility is hard. Standing in the mirror and holding the reflection responsible for detrimental actions is a pill. Therefore we often cast that duty aside in lieu of making excuses for all that went astray that doesn’t include that guy looking back at you as you belly up the vanity. Accountability is a prominent trait of maturity and character.
When our child is repeatedly being called out for behavior issues in school with multiple teachers at helm we are quick to point to a failing system. We blame everything from systematic hate to educators just “having it out” for them over personal issues. Relationships fail and fall apart but after numerous ones perhaps we should pause and reflect before blasting the former love on social media. Employment may end on good terms with a boss wishing you’d stay but understanding the betterment of your new opportunity. When you have revolved through handfuls of jobs in a short span hating them all because the boss is a jerk and the bias of rules, perhaps a stern chat in the mirror is beckoning.
Bad things do happen to good people. Life will be full of unfairness but we adapt and overcome or become a victim. That aside we create much of our own luck. When we continue to find ourselves in a mess we have to take a hard look at the evidence. Is the evidence sufficient to support the claims we make against others or does the facts point inward? We oftentimes are the common denominator of our own downfall. We also often deny this fact and take no responsibility. It’s okay to be wrong and in the wrong but denial of such for long period breeds a victims mindset that will lead to complete demise. Take accountability and deal out the blame where it’s due but hold both parties to the same standards. It’s much like trash on the roadside. If everyone picked up their own dropped piece and one scrap from another individual in a days span litter would be eliminated. If we take our part of the blame and perhaps a smidgen more just to be safe many problem would be vapor. Let’s look in the mirror and sort that before we designate who’s fault it is our own undergarments are soiled.
