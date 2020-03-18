The staff at the Jackson County Sun are dedicated to providing assistance through these difficult times by being the eyes and ears of our community. How has the State, County, and City declaration of a state of emergency impacted our daily lives? The amount of information is overwhelming and often fragmentary. We hope that our readers can turn to our publication (hard copy and on-line) to get all the latest information that may impact their daily lives on a local level. While we must be diligent and responsible to the situation, life must also proceed. For your convenience, following is a list of procedures and protocols enacted by government and non-governmental offices and essential businesses/services that one should be aware of which one should be aware when continuing to conduct daily activities.
Jackson County Public Schools
Superintendent Mike Smith provided the following information: “As recommended by the Governor and in conjunction with the State Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Steven Stack and many other trusted medical professionals, we have taken a proactive approach and closed our schools from Monday, March 16, 2020 through Friday, April 3, 2020. During this time, March 16th through April 1st will be Non-Traditional Instructional Days (NTID) for our students; we also moved our spring break from April 9th and April 10th to April 2nd and April 3rd. Please be mindful that there will be no school on Thursday, April 2nd and Friday, April 3rd (these are not NTI Days). We plan to return to school on Monday, April 6, 2020.
The Jackson County Public School’s Food Service will be providing meals beginning Wednesday, March 18th. The meals will be provided at each school. In addition, there will also be satellite sites similar to summer feeding to accommodate our students. Please visit the district and school’s webpage/Facebook for additional information.
While school is out during this unprecedented time, the Kentucky Department for Public Health is asking all Kentuckians to stay away from large crowds, something known as social distancing. While school is closed, we will be thoroughly sanitizing our buses and buildings.
As we receive new information, we will update our website, Facebook, and send out automated calls, as needed. Please be aware that our plans may change as we receive guidance from the Governor, Commissioner of Education, and health officials.
By working together, we will continue to find ways to support our students and staff during this challenging time. We appreciate everyone’s support and understanding as this situation evolves.”
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
The Sheriff’s Office will be closed to public access and if you need to pay property taxes or have a vehicle inspected please call 606-287-7121 for further instruction. Sheriff Hays reported, “If you need law enforcement to respond to your residence, our officers will likely ask you to come out of your house and meet us outside in open air. They will not be shaking hands and will stay six feet or more from you if possible. This is an abundance of caution during this short time frame. The officers will likely be wearing gloves during most encounters with the public. Please call the office for advice on routine situations, instead of coming to the office or asking our officers to have face to face meetings. Many situations must be handled through the criminal or civil warrant process, which requires other agency involvement.
These minor changes will help our personnel remain as safe as possible as we continue to do our jobs and protect the public. Thank you in advance.”
Jackson County Judge Executive
In response to the Governor’s decision to begin reducing non-essentials services due to the current COVID-19 risks, Judge Gabbard is officially closing the Old McKee Courthouse to public access beginning today (March 17, 2020) effective immediately and until further notice. “My office, Jackson County Judge Executive, will still be open for my employees and we will be answering phone calls and emails.
Jackson County Clerk
In response to the Governor’s decision to begin reducing non-essential services due to the current COVID-19 risks, the Jackson County Clerk’s office will close to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020 and will remain closed until further notice. Staff will continue to support mail, online transactions, phone transactions, and will continue to prepare for the 2020 Primary Election that has been rescheduled for June 23rd, 2020. The office will be closed on Saturdays until further notice. (Please see Public Notice for further detail on Automobile Registration & Titling, Deeds and other Recordings, Marriage Licenses, and Notary License). We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we are considering the community’s health during this uncertain time.
Jackson County Attorney
In response to the current emergency and in an attempt to protect the citizens of Jackson County, the Jackson County Attorney's Office will only be allowing in person office visits after individuals have called the office and been given an appointment. This will ensure that only 1-2 people will be in our office at any one time which should greatly reduce the chance of spreading any communicable disease, including COVID-19.
NO ADMITTANCE WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT.
IF YOU NEED AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE US CALL THE OFFICE AT 606-287-0000. Appointments will usually be available quickly, but we intend to disinfect the office between visits.
Jackson County Circuit Court
Due to an Order issued by the Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court placing restrictions on court proceedings due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the following measures will be implemented from Monday, March 16, to Friday, April 10, 2020, in the Jackson County Courts: Under the Supreme Court Order, nearly ALL in-person Court appearances in civil and criminal cases will be rescheduled to later dates and Court notices will be sent to the parties. The Courts will continue to conduct arraignments and preliminary hearings for persons who are in the custody of the Jackson County Detention Center. Further, the Courts will hear necessary emergency matters and other statutorily required hearings, including domestic violence hearings. All family court child support cases set for the month of March have been rescheduled for Friday, May 08th at 10:00 a.m.. All questions should be directed to the Jackson County Circuit Clerk’s office.
City of McKee
Mayor John Tompkins reported, “We are here to serve our customers and residents, however during this time of uncertainty the City of McKee has outlined the following plan and guidelines to keep our employees and our citizens safe.
• City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice. Payments may still be made via our drop box located in the back of the City Hall building or by mail. Payments may be mailed to PO Box 455, McKee, KY 40447
• All city departments will be functioning on an essential personnel basis, sometimes with limited hours of operation. If you have business that must be conducted in person, you may schedule an appointment by contacting City Hall directly at 606-287-8305 or via a contact e-mail below. (This does not apply to the production and distribution of water; the plant will still operate under normal hours)
• Late fees and disconnections will be suspended for a limited time. Customers are still encouraged to make payments as they can via mail or drop box to prevent an overwhelming bill later on.
We apologize for any inconvenience, but we think that by limiting face-to-face contact, we will limit the spread of illness, which is in the best interest of our community. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter, and we hope to have City Hall back open soon. Please see below for all essential phone numbers and e-mail addresses for contact.
Essential Contact Information:
City Hall Phone: 606-287-8305, Water Plant Phone: 606-287-7052, City Clerk E-mail: mfields@cityofmckee.com, Tax Department E-mail: dfields@cityofmckee.com
For any police emergencies contact dispatch at 606-287-9979 or call 911 in the case of an emergency.”
Jackson County Extension Service
All Extension programming has been cancelled through April 6th.
Jackson County Public Library
In cooperation with state and local efforts to minimize spread of the COVID19 "corona virus," the Jackson County Public Library will close at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 14, with a projected reopening on Monday, April 6, 2020. These plans will continue to be monitored, and we will re-evaluate throughout the month. You may return materials at our outside book drops, but no fines will be assessed if you decide to wait to return items till the Library re-opens. Our wide array of digital services remain available through our website, https://www.jacksoncolibky.com and our internet can be accessible from outside our library 24/7 . If you do not currently have a library card to access digital resources you can apply for a new card on our website. If you have any questions about library cards or troubleshooting online database questions please contact Library Tech Services at 606-438-3504 for other inquiries you may contact the Library Director at 606-493-9638.
Jackson Manor
Signature HealthCARE is closely monitoring all CDC and other government agency updates on this and other infectious viruses and will follow their directives, as well as employ appropriate standard precautions and preventative measures against infection. At this time, out of an abundance of caution and based on guidance issued from the government, this includes limiting access to our facilities. Limiting Access means that no individual, regardless of reason, will be allowed to enter a facility, except under certain and very specific circumstances, such as end-of-life situations or when essential for a resident’s emotional well-being and care. As well, all essential visitors and stakeholders must enter facility through one locked point of entry and exit only. Upon arrival, and being granted access, all essential visitors and stakeholders will be screened for recent travel, illness and exposure to individuals identified having Covid-19.
Regular facility visiting hours also have been temporarily suspended. Alternative means of communication with residents are readily available, including virtual means (phone, video communication, etc.). Please contact the facility for further details.
We sincerely appreciate your cooperation and help with our commitment to the health of our residents, their families, and our stakeholders during this time.
Jackson Energy
“As we continue to monitor the situation surrounding Corona Virus (COVID-19), Jackson Energy has made the decision to move to Level 3 of our pandemic plan effective Monday, March 16, 2020.
Level 3 consists of a controlled change in operations while continuing to provide service to our members. To limit face-to-face contact and prevent spreading the virus, effective Monday March 16th visitors will be asked to reschedule and will not be allowed in buildings unless it is an emergency. Our lobbies will be closed to the general public and all payments must be handled by the options listed below:
• On-line at www.jacksonenergy.com - choices include auto pay, e-check, credit and debit cards
• Direct withdrawals from your checking/savings account
• Payment kiosks are offered at nine locations throughout our territory
• SmartHub app can be downloaded to your smart phone, iPad or tablet
• Pay by Phone: 1-844-206-7878
We understand these changes may be inconvenient, so we greatly appreciate your patience and flexibility during this challenging time. We feel this preventative measure will greatly reduce the risk for both our members and employees.
As we move forward, rest assured that all Jackson Energy employees will continue to work diligently with our members to resolve any issues that may arise. Line crews will continue to respond to service calls and normal daily operations should not be affected as all employees are working either remotely or in the offices.
Several members have asked about our disconnection procedures during this uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic. Jackson Energy understands that our members are facing many concerns and with the spread of the virus, our normal lives will be disrupted. Jackson Energy is dedicated to our civic duty to bring our members safe, affordable and reliable power. We value the trust that our members place in us during these challenging times. Therefore, Jackson Energy will not be disconnecting services for non-payment or low funds for a limited time. While this is not normal procedure, we are sensitive to the well-being of all our members. Though disconnects may not occur, it remains the responsibility of each account holder to pay as they can, which will help avoid a larger balance in the future.
Bills, late notices, and disconnect notices will continue to be sent as usual and we encourage any member who is facing financial difficulty to contact us to make payment arrangements. As we move through this challenging time together, Jackson Energy is dedicated to finding the best solutions for our membership and our communities.
If you have any questions about our payment options or other business issues, please visit our website or call us at 800-262-7480.”
Jackson County Water Association
“As we continue to monitor the situation surrounding Corona Virus (COVID-19), Jackson County Water Association has made the decision to close the lobbies of the offices and the water plant effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
In efforts to limit face-to-face contact and prevent spreading the virus, visitors will be asked to reschedule and will not be allowed in buildings unless it is an emergency effective March 17, 2020. Our lobbies and
the water plant will be closed to the general public and all payments must be handled by the options listed as follows: 1) On-line at: https://jcwaco.com, 2) Drop Box located just outside the entrance gate, or 3) Automatic Bank Draft from checking account
Payments may be made during office hours ONLY Monday-Friday 8:00– 4:30 by the following options:
4) Customer Service (606) 287-7000 *Pay by Phone using Debit or Credit Card* or 5) Drive Thru
We understand these changes may be inconvenient, so we greatly appreciate your patience and flexibility during this challenging time. We feel this preventative measure will greatly reduce the risk for both our members and employees.
As we move forward, rest assured that all Jackson County Water Association employees will continue to work diligently with our members to resolve any issues that may arise. Field crews will continue to respond to service calls and normal daily operations should not be affected as all employees are continuing to work.
If you have any questions about our payments or other business issues, please call us at (606) 287-7000.”
People’s Rural Telephone Cooperative
“PRTC is monitoring the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak closely. Our most important priority is the health of our employees, customers, and our community. PRTC knows its broadband and phone services will be especially critical to our students, businesses, health care providers and other applications in the days and weeks ahead.
We are considering all options to help maintain operations and provide uninterrupted service to our members. As such, effective immediately, the following reflects the steps PRTC has implemented at this time.
Our customer service lobbies in McKee and Booneville are closed; however, the drive thru lane will remain open during regular business hours at both locations. Please be prepared for the possibility of long lines at the drive thru.
Alternatives to visiting our customer service center drive thru in McKee or Booneville include the following options:
1. The PRTC webpage at prtcnet.org is available 24/7 for many items, including information for online or other methods of bill pay in addition to other types of information.
2. Bills can be paid by phone using Visa, Mastercard, Discover or American Express by calling 606-287-7101 during normal business hours.
3. Bills can be paid by mail to PRTC, P.O. Box 159, McKee, KY 40447.
4. PRTC’s McKee and Booneville drive thru lanes have a drop box for payments made after hours.
For technical support for Internet services, our help desk remains open 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. Call 606-287-4357 or email prtccs@prtcnet.org. You can also chat with technical support at http://prtcnet.org/livechat2/ .
As part of PRTC’s commitment to its employees, customers and community, our staff will be asking some basic screening questions for service calls in order to assess the situation. If customers have travelled overseas, are displaying symptoms, or have been in contact with those possibly infected with the virus, we will postpone the appointment. If you have flu like symptoms within two weeks of our technician working at your location, please contact the office so we can take the appropriate measures to ensure the safety of our staff member, employees and the community.
We are taking other measures based on the advice of the CDC, and other experts to try and keep our facilities free of the virus and protect our employees and members. We will update you if our policies change. We do appreciate your patience during this time. The Cooperative exists to serve the needs of our members and improve your quality of life. We will do our absolute best to meet your needs in the days ahead.
Follow our Facebook page for the most up-to-date news and any changes PRTC implements based upon further advice from the CDC and other experts. For information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html”
Local Restaurants
As per orders from Governor Beshears: “By 5 p.m. on March 16, 2020, food and beverage sales are restricted to carry-out, delivery and drive-thru only; no on-site consumption is permitted; Establishments offering carry-out, delivery and drive-thru orders shall ensure that patrons and employees engage in appropriate social distancing (staying 6 feet away from each other).
Local Childcare Facilities
As per orders from Governor Beshears: Childcare centers to close by Friday. The policy will be forthcoming, but will include an exception for health care workers, and there will be some on-site employer exceptions. “I know it’s going to be hard, but it’s all necessary. I wouldn’t be doing it if I didn’t believe that we had to do it,” Gov. Beshear said. “But we will make it.”
Lakes Funeral Home
"We at Lakes Funeral Home regret to inform the public that we have been informed we can no longer have public visitations so as if 5 pm today doors will be locked for the public for visitations and funerals will be private services for family’s only our office is still open for any business transaction.We hope this is short term we will inform you soon as this is over with."
