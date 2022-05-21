By the time you read this article, the election will be history and we will know who our primary selections are. A few people will be joyous, but more will endure the misery of a race well run, but lost. In my opinion, most of the candidates ran a clean race with respect for other candidates. Now, the task at hand is to bring everyone back together to focus on all the issues and difficulties we all face in the future. I hope we can press forward to see positive changes in our future in Jackson County. Congratulations to the winners!
We are seeing results of people sharing information on Facebook regarding thefts on their personal property. This has helped us solve several cases lately. Last week a picture of two people who took property from York's garage resulted in identification of the perpetrators and led to the arrest of one person in the Annville community and warrants issued for another. We were able to locate the location of the stolen property after the person, who is charged in this case, gave me a full confession and showed me where the property was taken. Doug York was later able to regain possession of the stolen property. Many people will stop the dealing, stealing, illegal activities when they know people are watching and willing to get involved. Thank you for your support of law enforcement efforts.
On Monday, Chief Jonathon Sizemore and I recovered a stolen vehicle that had been hidden in the garage of Vernon Adkins without his knowledge or consent. When I located the vehicle, I called Adkins, who was in jail at the time. He indicated he had no idea who brought the vehicle to his residence and wanted it removed. He gave me permission to recover the vehicle and stated no one had his permission to be inside his residence. The vehicle was removed by McKee PD. This vehicle is believed to be tied to the armed robberies that have occurred at Deerview in the past weeks. That investigation continues.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and twenty-two calls for service. We investigated ten traffic accidents, opened two criminal investigations and arrested eight individuals on various criminal offenses. Court security continues to wait on the courts, serve papers and transport mentally ill patients. Christian Collins, our newest deputy, will soon be leaving for weeks of training at DOCJT to become a Certified Police Officer. We are proud of him and know he will represent the Jackson County Sheriff's Office with distinction. Thank you all for your support of law enforcement.
