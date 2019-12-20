Jackson County Emergency Services and First Responders lost one of their own last week. Kendra Rader, 27, not only worked as a Dispatcher and EMT, she took time to volunteer as a Firefighter. First Responders honored her with one last trip. If you’re struggling with PTSD or mental health issues please talk to someone. Unless you have walked that path it’s hard to understand the things seen and heard as emergency responders. Reach out if your struggling, Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance. Kendra had a servants heart and has left a lasting impression on the hearts of all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Community Mourns Loss of Dedicated First Responder
