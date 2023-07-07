The community recently mourned the loss of an individual known by several generations of Jackson County residents. A man that was, at one time, affectionately known in his local community as the “Little Coveralls Man”. Robert “Bob” York was born February 13, 1928 in Jackson County, Kentucky and departed this life Friday June 2, 2023 at his residence in Annville, Kentucky being 95 years of age. He was the son of the late Delbert and Creacy Moore York.
Bob is survived by one son, Doug York and his wife Dana of Annville, Ky. and a grandson; David York of Lexington, Ky.; also, by the following siblings; Glenna Carpenter and Nora Lee Parrett both of Annville, Ky. and Jane Carpenter and her husband Verda. Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Eulene (Casteel) York and by one brother Zenas York. He was a member of the Annville Baptist Church and a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Bob served in the Air Force from 1952-56 and was stationed a number of places including South Carolina, Mississippi, and Greenland (where a boating accident badly injured his left arm).
However, most people in Jackson County knew Bob as the owner/mechanic at “Bob York’s Garage” in Annville, KY. The garage was built by Bob’s father, Delbert York in 1948 and Bob helped as a young man until he joined the Air Force in 1952.
Before the garage was built, Delbert allowed his young son, Bob, to deliver coal house-to-house in an old flatbed truck. It was during one of these deliveries that Bob had an encounter with a regional celebrity when Colonel Sanders, of Kentucky Fried Chicken Fame, was involved in an automobile accident and ran into the young Bob York’s flatbed truck with the Colonel’s fancy LaSalle. The local law enforcement convinced the parties involved not to pursue the issue but the young York could have altered the future (now history) of fast food throughout the world if the outcome of the accident had been more severe.
Delbert York sold the Annville garage in 1952 to his son-in-law, Verda Carpenter, who dealt in International trucks. In 1956 (just as Bob was coming home from the Air Force), Verda’s wife and Bob’s sister, Jane Carpenter took a teaching job in Dayton, Ohio. She and her husband decided to move there. Verda sold the Garage to Bob in 1956 and it remains one of the oldest businesses remaining in Jackson County.
When you met Bob while getting your car/truck attended he made an instant memorable impression. In the early years, Bob was known to always wear striped coveralls on the job. People referred to him as the “little cover-all Man”. In addition, Bob was always whistling with a smile as bright as the sun on his face. Just the relaxation everyone needed when stressed out over a broke-down car! When asked why he would whistle all the time Bob would respond that “whistling was better than crying.”
Bob loved his community and thoroughly enjoyed helping several generations of his friends and neighbors and fellow community members with their automobile troubles. Over a period of decades Bob self-taught and developed an incredible set of skills and knowledge that he would apply to whatever the current problem may be. Combine this ability with a deep sense of honesty, integrity, and fairness and one quickly understands why Bob was held in such high regard in our community.
Bob’s son Doug started working with his Dad when he was around 12 years old in the early 1970’s. Bob was caregiver to his wife, Eulene Casteel, for a number of years as she struggled with Alzheimers. As he grew older Bob also started to develop health issues and the role of his son Doug at the garage increased. Doug still proudly operates Bob & Doug York’s Garage in Annville and the landmark business is still serving the community.
Bob York will be missed by many in the community. It will seem strange not hearing the whistling echo in the garage on the next visit. However, with Doug York the same commitment to job quality, integrity, honesty, and fairness will still be present. I’m sure if one pays close attention you may catch that same sparkle in Doug’s eye and that sun-bright smile on Doug’s face that one grew to expect from Bob. We are very fortunate to have such talented mechanics that also love their community serving us for so long. With all the love and respect possible we will miss the Little Coverall Man and think often of his smile and his whistle. If you have automotive issues give Bob & Doug York’s Garage in Annville, KY a chance. You will not be disappointed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.